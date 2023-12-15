Snowboarders’ Delight: Exploring the Best Boards on the Market

Snowboarding is not just a sport, it’s a lifestyle. It’s about the thrill of gliding down snow-covered mountains, and feeling the rush of adrenaline as you carve through fresh powder. And while having the right skills and technique is important, having the right snowboard can make all the difference in your snowboarding experience. In this blog post, we will explore some of the best snowboards on the market for every type of rider.

Freestyle Boards

Freestyle snowboarding is all about tricks, jumps, and having a good time in the park. For those who enjoy this fast-paced, acrobatic style of riding, there are several options when it comes to choosing a snowboard.

The Capita DOA (Defenders of Awesome)

This board has been a favorite among freestyle riders for years. Its hybrid camber profile and medium flex provide the perfect balance of stability and playfulness, making it great for jumps, rails, and all-around park riding. The DOA also features Carbon Fiber Beams in the core for extra pop and durability, making it a top choice for those looking to push their limits on the mountain.

The Burton Custom Flying V

Burton is a well-known and trusted brand in the snowboarding industry, and their Custom Flying V board is no exception. With its versatile All-Mountain directional shape and hybrid camber profile, this board can handle anything from park jumps to backcountry powder. It also has a medium flex and Frostbite Edges for increased grip on icy terrain, making it a great choice for riders looking to take their freestyle skills all over the mountain.

All-Mountain Boards

For those who prefer a more versatile board that can handle all types of terrain, an All-Mountain board is the way to go. These boards are designed to perform well on groomers, in the park, and even in powder.

The Never Summer Proto Type Two

The Proto Type Two is a hybrid camber board that offers the perfect blend of stability and playfulness. Its medium flex and directional twin shape make it great for all-mountain riding, while its Ripsaw Rocker Camber profile adds extra pop and stability for carving on groomers. This board also has a Vario Power Grip Sidecut for improved edge hold and a Carbon Max Laminate for added strength, making it a top choice for all-mountain riders.

The GNU Asym Riders Choice

GNU is known for their innovative designs and the Asym Riders Choice is no exception. This board features an asymmetrical shape, meaning the heel and toe sides are slightly different to better suit each turn. Its hybrid camber profile and medium flex make it great for all-mountain riding, while its Magne-Traction edges provide extra grip on icy terrain. The Asym Riders Choice also has a fast base and a Bio Beans Topsheet for a more environmentally friendly option.

Powder Boards

For those who live for deep powder days, having the right snowboard is crucial. These boards are designed to keep you afloat in even the deepest of snow, making your backcountry adventures that much more enjoyable.

The Jones Hovercraft

The Hovercraft has been a favorite among powder riders for years and for good reason. Its directional shape and hybrid rocker profile make it perfect for floating in deep snow, while its medium flex and mellow Magne-Traction edges provide stability on groomers. This board also features a Sintered 7000 base for added speed and durability, making it an ideal choice for those who love to explore the backcountry.

The Lib Tech T.Rice Orca

The T.Rice Orca is a newer addition to the powder board market, but it has quickly gained a loyal following. Its unique shape and C2X rocker profile allow for effortless float in deep snow, while its medium-stiff flex provides stability and control. This board also features Magne-Traction edges and a Sintered Knife Cut base for extra grip and speed, making it a top choice for powder enthusiasts.

Conclusion

If you’re someone who loves snowboarding in Utah, then you know that having the right board can make all the difference in your experience on the mountain. Whether you’re looking for speed on the groomers or looking to catch some air in the park, there is a perfect board out there for you. So why wait any longer? Invest in one of the top picks available today and get ready for the ride of a lifetime. With the right gear, you’ll be shredding down the slopes in no time. So grab your board, hit the mountain, and enjoy everything that snowboarding has to offer.